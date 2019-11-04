|
|
David Kitrosser, 50, of Morgantown, passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019. He was the husband of Shannon (née Cicutti), with whom he shared 10 years of marriage. David and Shannon shared their home with three beautiful children - sons, Alex and Ryan, and daughter, Hannah - who were his greatest joy. A Celebration of David’s Life will be held 11 am on Thursday, November 7th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 5, 2019