David Lewis Culp of Lansdale, who died on September 16. Devoted husband, father, brother and son, David was born in Flourtown, PA, July 9, 1943, to Lewis and Ruth Culp. He is the oldest of three children; Marla Culp (deceased) and Jeff Culp (wife Arline Culp) of Groton, CT. David attended Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School where he and his swimming relay team earned a state championship. David graduated from Lehigh University in 1966 with dual degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering. He spent his career as an engineer working as a long-time employee at Moore Products Company and Applied Control Engineering (ACE) and as a gentleman farmer in Hilltown, Bucks County. Dave was still working when he died; he so enjoyed his customers and clients. Dave and his wife, Jane, split their time between Pennsylvania and Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, where they enjoyed relaxing dock-side. Dave was a loving husband, and he is survived by his wife, Jane Cappiello-Culp and proud and loving father to his surviving children; T. C. Feick (spouse Ellen Crow), Andrew Feick (Spouse Lisa), Alice (Culp) Frederick (spouse Adam), Matthew Oldsey (spouse Jessica) and Michael Oldsey (fiance’ Jackie Ludlam). David is further survived by his ten grandchildren; Troy Feick, Lyndee Feick, Elise Feick, Kaitlyn Ott, Chase Ott, Lillian Feick, Malcom Frederick, Calvin Frederick, Francis Oldsey, and Charlotte Oldsey. Donations instead of flowers may be made to: Phillies Charities, Inc. One Citizens Bank Way Philadelphia PA 19148. Please note in Honor of David Culp 142 N. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019