David Lyle Birch
(4/28/1970-6/4/2020) David Lyle Birch (John Boy, Birchy), 50, passed away June 4, 2020 from a ventricular blockage. David was born in Kansas City, MO but has lived in the area since 1978. He was a graduate of Methacton High and Kutztown University. He was a member of Laborers’ Union Local 332 and Warehouse Manager at Component Assembly Systems in Ft. Washington since 2009. David enjoyed playing and watching all sports, especially golf. He loved family and friend get togethers and backyard games and rivalries. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis; sister, Lisa; brothers, Victor (Patty); Chris (Shelly); nieces and nephews, Devin, Brenna, Zoe, Zach, Christopher Mabry (Alexa), Ryan Mabry, and John Ciston. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Birch. There will be no services. We ask you remember David in your thoughts and prayers. He was a good man and will be missed. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
