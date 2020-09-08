David Milton Scott, was born on March 27, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to his proud parents, the late Charles and the late Helen Mae (Nesbitt) Scott. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020 in West Norriton, PA. He was the former husband of Caron Scott, the loving father of John Passmore, Calvin Okunoye, David Okunoye, Leah Okunoye and Charles Scott and the cherished brother of the late Kevin N. Scott, Delbert (Denise) Scott, Mary (Maxine) Cochran, Anne Andrews and Stella (Alfred) Austin. In addition, David is survived by his best friend Robert (Tonya) Wilson and many other relatives and friends. David graduated from Columbus East High School and continued his education at West Chester University. After high school, Mr. Scott proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in Forensic Security at Norristown State Hospital at the time of his passing for several years. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, September 10 at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405, 610-275-6385, from 6 to 8 p.m. and then on Monday, September 14 from 10 a.m. until noon followed by a service at noon being held at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave., Columbus, OH 43219. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com