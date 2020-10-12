David Philip Donofrio was called into Heaven on October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Norristown, PA on June 3, 1952. David was the beloved son of the late Philip Donofrio and his surviving mother, Catherine Castenova Donofrio. David earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from Temple University and went on to work in the medical sales field most of his life. He was an avid musician and singer. His other passion was in martial arts and he became a third degree black belt in Taekwondo. David was a loving, kind and humble man with a wonderful wit and sense of humor. His greatest joy was being with his family. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. David is survived by his wife, Mimi Mckenna Donofrio, his mother, Catherine Castenova Donofrio, his three daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Carl Davis, Laurie and Paul Wilson, Katie and Bobby Moses, his grandchildren, Colton, Carleigh, Paul, Jace, Gizshel, Rafe, Max, Xander, his brother, Doug Donofrio, and his sister, Patricia Oliver. A Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday November 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to an organization near and dear to David’s heart, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.



