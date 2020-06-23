David R. Buckwalter Sr., 79, of Audubon, known by his friends and family as “Bucky” and “Moonie,” passed away after a short bout with cancer on June 20, 2020 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Lewis C. and Kathryn B. (Burgents) Buckwalter. David was a member of the Lower Providence Presbyterian Church and was a 32nd degree mason at Charity Lodge 190 F&AM in Norristown. He owned and operated Buckwalter’s Audubon Esso/Exxon service station, selling the business in 1983. He then went on to work for and retire from the Montgomery County Court House as their supply clerk. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, Flyers and the Phillies and loved his time at the Jersey Shore at his place in Long Beach Island. He got his sons to watch their first professional hockey game and had them interested enough that all three of them played the sport. David always enjoyed visits and spending time with his grandchildren and loved his daughters-in-law like they were his own daughters. Surviving are sons David R. Buckwalter Jr., husband of Elise, Gary R. Buckwalter, husband of Carrie, and Todd A. Buckwalter, husband of Cindy; brother Russell L. Buckwalter, husband of Gail; and grandchildren Lauren, David, and Caryn Buckwalter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please refer to the funeral homes’ website for updates. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.