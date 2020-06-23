David R. Buckwalter Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Buckwalter Sr., 79, of Audubon, known by his friends and family as “Bucky” and “Moonie,” passed away after a short bout with cancer on June 20, 2020 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Lewis C. and Kathryn B. (Burgents) Buckwalter. David was a member of the Lower Providence Presbyterian Church and was a 32nd degree mason at Charity Lodge 190 F&AM in Norristown. He owned and operated Buckwalter’s Audubon Esso/Exxon service station, selling the business in 1983. He then went on to work for and retire from the Montgomery County Court House as their supply clerk. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, Flyers and the Phillies and loved his time at the Jersey Shore at his place in Long Beach Island. He got his sons to watch their first professional hockey game and had them interested enough that all three of them played the sport. David always enjoyed visits and spending time with his grandchildren and loved his daughters-in-law like they were his own daughters. Surviving are sons David R. Buckwalter Jr., husband of Elise, Gary R. Buckwalter, husband of Carrie, and Todd A. Buckwalter, husband of Cindy; brother Russell L. Buckwalter, husband of Gail; and grandchildren Lauren, David, and Caryn Buckwalter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please refer to the funeral homes’ website for updates. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved