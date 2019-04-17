Times Herald Obituaries
Debora (Moscariello) Huber, 48, of Gilbertsville, passed away April 14, 2019. She was the wife of Michael S. Huber, mother of Andrew, Daniel and Thomas Huber; daughter of Felix and Anna Marie Moscariello, and sister of Sara DelBuono and Nadia Bateman. Friends are invited to her memorial service at 12 noon on April 25, 2019, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, where family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:45 AM. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
