Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Saviour Church of Norristown
Deborah Ann D'Amico Obituary
Deborah Ann D’Amico (nee Pellecchia) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 29, 2019. Born in South Philadelphia on April 5, 1952 to the late Edward Pellecchia, Sr. and Viola (nee Tate). She was a talented and passionate hairdresser for over 40 years. Deb was the beloved mother to Claire D’Amico Ciccone and her son-in-law Nicholas Ciccone, cherished grandmother “Nana” to Luciano, devoted sister to Edward Pellecchia, Jr., former wife and lifelong friend to Ken D’Amico. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Deb had a warm heart and could always be counted on for her honesty. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, including Alexis Miranda & Christine Delliponti whom she loved as her own daughters. Deb loved animals especially her dog Maxine, but her greatest joy and the light of her life was her grandson. Relatives and friends are invited to Deb’s Life Celebration on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Saviour Church of Norristown. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah’s memory can be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at https://give2.chop.edu or to ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
