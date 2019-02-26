Times Herald Obituaries
Deiro M. Desmond, 96, of King of Prussia, PA, passed away surrounded by family, on February 23, 2019, from heart disease. Deiro was born on August 6, 1922, to Nickolas Desmond and Filomena (DiBlasio) Desmond in Meyersdale, PA. Deiro worked as an electrical engineer for General Electric for 37 years. He, along with hundreds of other engineers, have their names engraved on a small plaque, which is attached to Viking 1, the first Mars exploratory lander, that rests on Mars today. Deiro was predeceased by his parents, Nickolas and Filomena, his sister Ermelinda, and his beloved wife, Frances (Spalla) Desmond, having been married for 58 years. Deiro is survived by four children, Daryl (Colleen) Desmond of Burlington, MA; David (Theresa) Desmond of Bridgeport, PA; Virginia (Carl) Pietruszka of Harleysville, PA; and Mary Kourakin of Mays Landing, NJ, as well as nine grandchildren: Shaun, Jason (Sarah), Amy, Angela, Karen (Paul), Stephen, Megan, Michelle (Joshua), and Austin, and two great- grandchildren, Sophia and Paul Anthony. He is survived by a beloved brother-in-law, Anthony J Spalla, as well as other loved relatives, Adeline Spalla, Shirley Spalla, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, PA, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mother of Divine Providence Church Choir and Music Ministry, King of Prussia, PA, 19406, or the Meyersdale Area School District Awards Fund, Deiro M. Desmond Advance Math Award Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin Street, Johnstown, PA 15901 www.cfalleghenies.org. Services are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory. For complete obituary and to add condolences to the family, please see www.BacchiFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
