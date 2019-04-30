|
|
Dennis Thomas Marshall, 76, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on April 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Bellak) Marshall. He was also the beloved husband of Charlotte (Bruni) Marshall. The couple would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in June. Dennis was a 1960 graduate of Bishop Kenrick Catholic High School where he played basketball with his twin brother. They went to the PCIAA State Finals together. He also earned his bachelor’s degree from La Salle University. He was retired from Lee Tire and Rubber Co. & Boscov’s Department Store. He was an avid golfer and walker, who loved his wife, daughters, and grandchildren more than anything. His love of God was evident in the way he lived. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Miki Newell, Missy Tuturice (Frank), and Julie Marshall; three grandchildren, Jake, Ashley, and Luke; and one brother, Robert Marshall. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Thomas, and older brother, Francis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, May 3rd from 9:00 AM to 10:20 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dennis’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019