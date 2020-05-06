Diane H. Scanlon, of Blue Bell Pa. 76, died at home on May 3, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, John P. Scanlon, her mother, Helen R. Scanlon, her twin brother, Denny Scanlon and her nephew Brett Santangelo. She is survived by her sisters Linda, which whom she resided, Lois Santangelo (Paul), and Elizabeth Scanlon. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews, as well as her beloved dogs, Sofie & Bubby. Diane was a former electronics Supervisor for Robertson & Halpern, and Transicoil where she made many friends among her co-workers, and a close few who have been visiting her since her retirement, as well as a lifelong friend, Lois Lynn. She enjoyed video games, swimming, dancing, and being together with her family and friends. So, in this difficult time of social distancing, where we cannot grieve together, just raise your glass of Budweiser in honor of Diane. This Bud’s for her!!! Interment will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Einstein Montgomery Hospice, 1330 Powell St., Suite 100, Norristown PA 19401, who are all “Angels”, especially Nurse Liz.



