Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Huh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Huh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Huh Obituary
Diane Lunaite Huh, 67, of Collegeville, known to family and friends as Diana, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is the daughter of Edith Lunaite Dehaan and the late Oliver F. Dankelman Jr. Diana was predeceased by her younger brother Kenneth J. Dehaan, and her godfather William E. Reed. Born in Montgomery County, PA in 1952, Diana was a talented artist, singer, and guitar player. Diana lived the majority of her life with a rare and physically debilitating disease, yet she preserved, and lived a full life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Diana is survived by her husband of 39 years, Sam D. Huh, their 5 children, Sandra Huh, Shayna Huh, Dvora Huh, Heidi Huh and David Huh (Partner Justin Wells); her grandchildren, Brianna E. Heckler, Thomas J. Coates III, great grandson Jacob S. Kolta, and her Godmother Dorothy Reed. Relatives and friends will be received beginning at 11 am Thursday, January, 23rd at Chapel of Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Royersford, PA 19468. Service will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to either Montgomery County SPCA or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home P.C. Condolences may be made by visiting www.MeyersFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -