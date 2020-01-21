|
Diane Lunaite Huh, 67, of Collegeville, known to family and friends as Diana, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is the daughter of Edith Lunaite Dehaan and the late Oliver F. Dankelman Jr. Diana was predeceased by her younger brother Kenneth J. Dehaan, and her godfather William E. Reed. Born in Montgomery County, PA in 1952, Diana was a talented artist, singer, and guitar player. Diana lived the majority of her life with a rare and physically debilitating disease, yet she preserved, and lived a full life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Diana is survived by her husband of 39 years, Sam D. Huh, their 5 children, Sandra Huh, Shayna Huh, Dvora Huh, Heidi Huh and David Huh (Partner Justin Wells); her grandchildren, Brianna E. Heckler, Thomas J. Coates III, great grandson Jacob S. Kolta, and her Godmother Dorothy Reed. Relatives and friends will be received beginning at 11 am Thursday, January, 23rd at Chapel of Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Royersford, PA 19468. Service will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to either Montgomery County SPCA or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home P.C. Condolences may be made by visiting www.MeyersFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020