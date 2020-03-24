|
It’s with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Diana L. (neé Cantafio) Interrante, 51. She was welcomed into eternal life on March 20, 2020. She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, on October 25, 1968 to the late Tito and Elizabeth Jane Cantafio (neé Sabol). Diana was the loving wife to Joseph R. Interrante, dear sister to Elizabeth J. Cantafio (Allison), Tito M. Cantafio (Cheryl), step-aunt to Elizabeth and Eric Deland, daughter-in-law to Joseph F. Interrante, Jr. and the late Nancy T. Interrante, sister-in-law to Richard (Kim), David (Ana), Steven (Tara) and many cousins. Upon graduating from Norristown Area High School in 1986, Diana went on to receive her RN from Lankenau School of Nursing in 1991. Dedicated to her vocation, she was a clinical nurse at the former Sacred Heart Hospital in Norristown, and spent the last 26 years as a valuable team member at Aetna. Diana loved to laugh and to make others laugh. She loved holidays, particularly Christmas, which she decorated for marvelously and often hosted. She was an excellent cook and an inspired baker. She loved cooking for family and friends, hosting barbecues, watching General Hospital, observing birds and wildlife, swimming, and spending time on the beach with her husband. Diana loved all animals, especially rabbits and was a loving mother to her precious English Springer Spaniels, Scoobie Doo and Shaggie, and cat Mouse Mouse. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana’s memory can be made to ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for the family. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home. To share your fondest memories of Diana, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 25, 2020