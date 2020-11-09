Diane (Bakula) Moser of Phoenixville (Royersford), PA, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020. She was 78. Born in Norristown, PA; she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Laura Bakula. Diane grew up in Swedesburg, PA. Diane worked for many years at Archibald Allen in West Conshohocken as a mail sorter. Diane enjoyed listening to audiobooks, playing Bingo, trips to the shore with family, sitting and watching people going to the boardwalk and going to the casino to try her luck on the slots. Diane was preceded in death by her son Carl Moser and her longtime companion, Harry Dougherty. She is survived by her four children from her marriage to Robert Jay Moser, Sr.; Robert (Linda) Moser of King of Prussia, PA , Mark (Dimitra) Moser of Billings, MT, Wendy (James) Rittenhouse of Trooper, PA, James (Tina) Moser of Mt. Pocono, PA; Diane is also survived by her sisters, Elaine Fertal of Panama City Beach, FL, Lois (Mel) Rau of Barto, PA and Connie Fittro-Sharp of Collegeville, PA. Mom-Mom will be missed by her thirteen grandchildren, Tonianne (Sean), Joseph (Danielle), Eleni, Anthony (Annie), Melissa, Justin, Cody, Robert, Christian, William, Tino, Adam and Zoey and two great grandchildren, Alana and Austin. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405; masks are required. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. A life celebration will be held at a later date once Covid-19 guidelines allow for a larger gathering. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church. Arrangements by Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com