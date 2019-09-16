|
|
Dino Mazzotta, 80, of North Wales and Ocean City, New Jersey passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 followed by a Mass at Saint Jude Church 321 West Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914. Dino was a resident of Spring House Estates of Lower Gwynedd, PA. He is survived by his wife, Margo and children, Dean Mazzotta and Terri Hynes (Tom) along with his grandchildren Jaime, Morgan and Braden Hynes. Dino graduated from Temple University in 1961. His career was in journalism specializing in Business Development. After graduation, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Dino loved spending time at his home in Ocean City with his family and friends, dining at local Italian restaurants and spending time with his dog, Holly. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Dino’s name to: Sisters of Mercy 515 Montgomery Avenue Merion Station, PA 19006 Website: https://2611.thankyou4caring.org
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019