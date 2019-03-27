|
|
Dolores I. (Levering, Mauchly) Cipollini, 82, of Jeffersonville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 25, 2019. She was born in Norristown to the late John F. and Mabel I. (Fulmer) Levering. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel Cipollini. Dolores was pre-deceased by her siblings: Virginia Cipollini, Raymond Babylon, Hilda Stortenbecker, Gertrude Miller, and William Levering. She attended Norristown schools and was a homemaker. She worked as a crossing guard, as well as in the circuit board industry. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, especially holiday meals. Classic movies were a favorite activity of hers, as well as playing games and solving puzzles. She enjoyed many good times with her friends at the Greens at Westover. Dolores is survived by her sons; James W. Mauchly (Bernadette), Daniel J. Cipollini (Cathy); her step son: Robert Cipollini; grandchildren: Kara D. McGillicudy, Kristopher I. Mauchly (Bethany), Michael J. Cipollini; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister Louise Williams (Arthur) nee Levering. Friends and family are invited to call from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Monday April 1, 2019 at Kirk & Nice Funeral Home 80 Stenton Ave, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 194612. A funeral service to follow the calling period. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dolores’ name to Einstein Hospice at 1330 Powell St. Norristown, Pa. 19041 or Veteran Charity of the donor’s choice.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019