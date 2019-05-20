|
Dolores E. (Moran) Colligon, 74, Formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence in Lansdale. She was the wife of the late Bruce B. Leddy who passed in 1971 and the late Thomas J. Colligon who passed in 2003. Dolores, lovingly known as Honey, was born August 14, 1944 in Norristown. She was a daughter of the late William E. and Mary Margaret (Wheeler) Moran. She was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School Class of 1962. Honey enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, listening to music and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her favorite pastime was driving -- everything from racing cars to driving school buses -- for the freedom it provided. She is survived by her children Michael Colligon and his wife, Tawana, of Richmond, VA, Jaqueline Andra of Norfolk, VA, Barbara Vargas and her husband, Sergio, of Lansdale, Amy Smith and her husband, Mark, of Vernon, CT; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husbands she was predeceased by her brothers, William, Gerard, Francis, and John Moran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 11 AM where friends may greet the family from 10-11 AM. Bright colors are welcome in honor of Honey’s belief in celebrating life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 28, 2019