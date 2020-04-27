|
|
Dolores “Dee” J. Hall, age 89, wife of Kenneth J. Hall, of King of Prussia, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born on January 14, 1931 in York, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Laura (O’Shea) Benkert. Mrs. Hall graduated from York Catholic High School, and earned her Registered Nursing degree from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. She was a faithful member of the Mother of Divine Providence Parish in King of Prussia. She loved The Lord, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was involved with the Intercessory Prayer group and Alpha. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a love of laughter, a sweet and generous spirit and cared deeply for her family. She profoundly touched so many lives. Her family will always cherish beach trips, dinners out on their deck and board games and cards with grandchildren. The incredible love that she and her husband of 66 years shared set a wonderful lifelong example for generations. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hall is survived by five children, Leslie, wife of Dr. James McGuire of Bethlehem, PA, Kenneth, husband of Debra Hall of Lafayette Hill, PA, Brian, husband of Kathy Phillips of Cheyney, PA, Jean, wife of Kevin Hofmockel of Schwenksville, PA, and Carol, wife of John DiFrancesco of Limerick, PA; 12 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by four siblings. A private funeral mass will take place in the Mother of Divine Providence Church, followed by a private burial in the Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America by visiting alzfdn.org or Smile Train at smiletrain.org. Condolences may be made by visiting PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2020