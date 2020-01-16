Times Herald Obituaries
Dolores J. (Gaydos) McDonald passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Brandywine Living at Senior Suites in E. Norriton, PA. She was 89. Mrs. McDonald was a resident of Jeffersonville, PA and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown, PA. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Allentown, PA. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Coaldale, PA on October 28, 1930, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kusko) Gaydos; and the wife of the late Eugene McDonald, who died in 1998. Surviving is her loving family including a daughter, Kathy A. Adelberger and her husband, Ted, of Jeffersonville, PA; granddaughter, Jean Marie Adelberger; brother, Edward Gaydos and his wife, Marie, of Orwigsburg, PA; sister, Barbara Gaydos of Concord, Mass; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gaydos. Relatives & friends are invited to Dolores’ viewing at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St. Norristown, PA on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, W. Norriton, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolores’ memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
