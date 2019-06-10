|
Dolores J. Novi, 94, of Conshohocken, died on June 7, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank F. Novi. She was born in Norristown, PA on February 5, 1925 to the late Gennaro and Henrietta (Drummond) Amoroso. Dolores was a graduate of Norristown High School. She was a loving and devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking cookies, and was an avid reader. She was a member of St. Matthew Church. She is survived by two children Jane Couchara and Henry of Conshohocken, Silvio Novi and Deborah of Gilbertsville, 5 grandchildren Henry Couchara Jr. (Nancy), Christopher Couchara, Nicholas Couchara (Jennifer), Nicole Novi, Andrea Reagor (Justin), 3 great-grandchildren Henry W. Couchara, Evan Reagor, Tyler Reagor, a sister Grace Bean, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by two sisters Mary Amoroso and Jane Moleski. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Entombment will be Private in St. Matthew Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory can be sent to IHM Mission Advancement Fund, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019