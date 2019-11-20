|
Dolores (Bray) Webb, 89, of Quakertown, PA passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert and the late Emma (Hadfield) Bray. She was a Homemaker. Dolores volunteered with the Norristown Soup Kitchen and Richland Town Fire Co. breakfast. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed decorating. She was the wife of the late Donald N. Webb. Survivors include Daughter Donna (& Allan) Womelsdorf of Mays Landing, NJ, Daughter Debra (& Samuel J.) Augustine of Royersford, Pa, Son Douglas Webb of Royersford, Daughter Dorene (& Daniel) Alderfer of Quakertown, also survived by her grandchildren Bill & Nicole Evans, Rebecca & Matthew Klenk, Josey Augustine, Dana Gurst & Adam Miller, Dawn Alderfer, Benson & Sarah Womelsdorf, Nicholas & Samantha Womelsdorf, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Samuel C. Augustine and her 11 brothers and sisters. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 West Main St., Trappe, Pa. There will be a viewing before the service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Abington Twp., Pa. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 2020, Garden Valley, Texas 75771, OR, ELCA Gift Processing Center, Attention Dr. Stephen Swanson, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019