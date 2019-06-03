|
|
Domenic DiSanto, 90, of Conshohocken, died on June 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lena (Giorgio) DiSanto. He was born in Guardiagrele Caprafico, Province Chieti Abruzzo, Italy on October 7, 1928 to the late Donato and Grazietta (Panaccio) DiSanto. Having immigrated to the US at age 19, he found employment as a strip mill worker for Alan Wood Steel Co. for many years. Domenic later became a professional masseur and worked at Spa Vita Nova, and also several other spas in the Main Line area. His skills led him to massage performers at the Valley Forge Music Fair including Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, and many others. Domenic was also an avid weightlifter, and was 2 time national champion in the middleweight division, representing the Holy Savior Weightlifting Club. He also enjoyed playing the accordion. Domenic cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by 2 children Domenic DiSanto (Cindy) of Conshohocken, Theresa Vitullo (Renato) of Audubon, 4 grandchildren Jason Rodenbaugh, Sonja Venezia, Daniel DiSanto, Christopher DiSanto, and 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. The Viewing will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Entombment in St. Matthew Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St., Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. . Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 4, 2019