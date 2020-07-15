1/
Dominic R. Ciccarone III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominic R. Ciccarone III, of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away suddenly in his home on July 10, 2020. He was 70. Dominic was the son of the late Dominic and Marie (Garafano) Ciccarone. He is survived by his sister, Grace M. Ciccarone of East Norriton; Aunt and Uncle William and Carmella Moriarity; and numerous cousins, friends, and neighbors. Dominic’s love of uniforms came early when he joined the Cub Scouts and later Boy Scouts in a local Norristown Troup. He was a proud safety officer at Hartrantf School and was involved in many sports throughout middle and high school. After graduating from Norristown High School in 1968, Dominic served four years in the US Air Force. He then joined the FBI and retired in 2010 after 38 years. Dominic was a graduate of Prince George College. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, NJ. He was a member of many organizations and churches including; St. Bernadine Catholic Church in Capitol Heights, MD, the American Legion, The FBI Alumni Association, and Holy Saviour Church in Norristown, PA. Services for Dominic are being held privately at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Bernadine Church, 2400 Brooks Drive, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved