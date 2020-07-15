Dominic R. Ciccarone III, of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away suddenly in his home on July 10, 2020. He was 70. Dominic was the son of the late Dominic and Marie (Garafano) Ciccarone. He is survived by his sister, Grace M. Ciccarone of East Norriton; Aunt and Uncle William and Carmella Moriarity; and numerous cousins, friends, and neighbors. Dominic’s love of uniforms came early when he joined the Cub Scouts and later Boy Scouts in a local Norristown Troup. He was a proud safety officer at Hartrantf School and was involved in many sports throughout middle and high school. After graduating from Norristown High School in 1968, Dominic served four years in the US Air Force. He then joined the FBI and retired in 2010 after 38 years. Dominic was a graduate of Prince George College. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, NJ. He was a member of many organizations and churches including; St. Bernadine Catholic Church in Capitol Heights, MD, the American Legion, The FBI Alumni Association, and Holy Saviour Church in Norristown, PA. Services for Dominic are being held privately at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Bernadine Church, 2400 Brooks Drive, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store