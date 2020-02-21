|
Dominick “Doc” Cuono, formerly of Norristown, PA, died Wednesday, January 08, 2020. Born on May 19, 1929 in Bridgeport, PA he was the son of the late Vicente James and Jennie Merolo Cuono. Mr. Cuono graduated from Norristown Eisenhower High School, where he was an accomplished Basketball player. He was the leader of the 1947 Buzz Boys Team as well as the 1948 State Champion Timbertoppers. He was honored with a First Team All-State Selection, the first ever for a Norristown High School Athlete. After graduation, he passed up an opportunity to attend Notre Dame University in order to go to work and help support his mother and siblings. He was ultimately drafted into the U.S. Army Engineers. After returning home from serving his country, he continued his education and was employed by several Architectural firms until he received his certification on July 22, 1966. He began his own successful architectural firm which he managed until he retired in December of 2008. Survivors include his wife, Florence Loraine Boyer Cuono, daughters, Lynne Cuono Morrison (Barry), Carol Cuono Hemerka (Gary), LaNae Cuono Sarnocinski (Joseph), Lori Cuono Godliman (Andrew), Bonnie Lynn Cox (Arthur), a son, James Walter Cuono (Alexandra), nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Services were private in South Carolina.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2020