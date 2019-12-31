|
|
Don Oliver Prough, 85, passed away Friday, December 27 in his home. Born October 1, 1934 in Altoona, Pa. He was the widower of Joyce I. (Mock) Prough who passed away September 30, 1995. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was predeceased by two sons, Dan O. Prough and Tom A. Prough. He is survived by 3 children, Sheri L. Monastero, Brenda J. Noalis and husband Charles Noalis, Gar R. Prough and wife Renate Prough. daughter-in-law Wendy Prough sister-in-law, Emily Wance and husband Perry Wance, and stepsister Rela Kern. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. There will be an Irish (Wake) Celebration of Life in the near future for family and friends. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 1, 2020