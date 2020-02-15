|
February 14, 2020 of King of Prussia, PA. Dr. Hockman passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois (nee Altman), and his children. He was born in West Oak Lane to supportive parents, Louis and Rose, on May 22, 1933. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry in 1957, he served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1959. Thereafter, he practiced dentistry in Norristown, PA for 53 years. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son - Louis (Janet) Hockman, his daughter - Lauren (Rocky) Becker, his adored grandchildren - Mariel, Rachel, Julia, and Reid, and his sister - Joy Silverberg. His older brother, Norman, predeceased him. Relatives and friends are invited to memorial services Monday, 1:00 PM, Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Ambler, PA 19002. Interment is private. Shiva will be held immediately following services until 8 PM at the residence of Lauren and Rocky Becker. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Philadelphia or the Abramson Center at University of Pennsylvania. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 16, 2020