Donald Warren Rose passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born on November 28th, 1929 in Norristown, PA and was the only child of Warren Cassidy Rose and Verna Ethel ( nee Weand). Donald was an alumnus of Norristown Area High School, Ursinus College, Stonier’s School of Banking at Rutgers, and Wisconsin’s Graduate School of Banking. While at Ursinus, Donald met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth (nee Morgan) and their family blossomed. Donald was the devoted husband of 67 years, dear father to Gary Rose (Tricia), the late Marjorie Cotteta (James), and Diana Fosco (Michael), cherished grandfather to Arielle DiMino (Gus), Lea Fosco, Vanessa Fosco, Morgan Cotteta, Carly Cotteta, Chelsea Cotteta, and Bryn Cotetta, great grandfather to Carson and Sonny, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Donald dedicated many years to Continental Bank serving as an Administrative Vice President and was a member of First Baptist Church of Norristown. In his free time he loved being with his family especially in Ocean City, NJ, at Phillies games in the Vet, in Disney World, enjoying a meal at Amedeo’s Restaurant and having picnics by the pool where everyone was welcome. Donations can be made to to commemorate his beloved daughter Marjorie Rose Cotteta at https://www.heart.org/en/ or 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231. Services will be private at a later date at the convenience of the family. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home. To share your fondest memories of Donald, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 11, 2019