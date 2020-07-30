1/1
Donna Cinelli
Donna Cinelli (nee George) passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 86 due to complications of dementia. Donna was a long-time member of Visitation BVM Church in Trooper, Pa. A graduate of Norristown High School class of 1951, she was also dedicated to her family; she never missed her grandchildren’s sporting, school events, and vacationing in Avalon every summer. Another highlight for over 30 years was hosting Christmas Eve dinner for many family and friends. Wife for 49 years of the late Anthony “Pooch” Cinelli, Donna is survived by her children Dr. Bethann Cinelli, and Anthony G. (Meg); grandchildren Joshua Fetzer, Aubrey Fetzer, T.J. Cinelli, and Michael Cinelli; and sisters Emily Di Rocco, Patricia George. Donna was preceded in death by her brothers Julio George, and Nicholas George. Dues to the restrictions in place from COVID-19, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Visitation BVM 196 North Trooper Road, Norristown, Pa 19403-2665 Family care entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home. To share your fondest memory of Donna, please visit www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
