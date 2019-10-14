|
|
Donna L. (Ingram) Newell passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Devon Senior Living in Devon, PA. She was 73. Mrs. Newell was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a secretary at Candlebrook Elementary School for the Upper Merion Area School District. Donna was a member of Valley Forge Presbyterian Church in King of Prussia. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on June 19, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Brennan and Virginia (Mosman) Brennan; and the wife of the late William D. “Bill” Newell, who died in 2005. Surviving is her loving family including 2 daughters, Michele L. Smith and her husband, Sean, of Sanatoga, PA and Sharon E. Newell of Schwenksville, PA; and 7 grand-children: Andrew, Kyle, Ryan, Brett, Mackenzie, Kaleigh and Reese. Relatives and friends are invited to Donna’s viewings at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 pm; also Thursday morning from 9 to 9:45 am, at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church, 191 Town Center Rd., King of Prussia. Her Funeral Service will start at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422 and/or Upper Merion Area School District Scholarship Fund, 435 Crossfield Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019