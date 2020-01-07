Home

Donna Rose Skelly, age 91, of Norristown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Regina Nursing Center, where she had been a resident for the past 10 years. Born in Norristown, Donna was the daughter of the late Anthony Bucci and the late Antonia “Ethel” Altieri Bucci, the devoted wife of the late Michael Skelly, the loving mother of the late Stephen Skelly and the cherished sister of the late Carmen Bucci and the late Rosie Bucci. In addition, Donna is survived by her step-daughter-in-law, Loretta Skelly, step-granddaughter Linda Huddleston, and her step-great-grandchildren, Niki, Jackson and Garrison Lang. Donna was a graduate of Norristown High School and worked as a secretary at Lees Carpet Mill. She was a former member of Mother of Divine Providence Church. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 9 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA, 19401. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, PA, 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385. Memorial donations to Regina Nursing Center, 550 E Fornance St., Norristown, PA, 19401, would be appreciated by the family. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
