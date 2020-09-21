1/1
Dora Mary (Cinelli) Delmoro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Mary Delmoro (Cinelli) passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bridgeport, PA. She was 90. Mrs. Delmoro was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, both in Bridgeport. She retired after working 22 1/2 years as a cafeteria worker for the Upper Merion High School. Dora loved bowling and dancing. Born in Bridgeport, PA on September 30, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Bronchello) Cinelli. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 65 years, Armando N. Delmoro; two daughters, Barbara Burkert and Doreen Gatlos; four grandchildren: Michael and Melissa Myers and Stephen and Danielle Gatlos; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her brother, Albert Cinelli (Diane); as well as many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Armand Cinelli; and her son-in-law, Stephen Gatlos. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. It is kindly asked that you please limit your visiting time with the family due to certain restrictions regarding Covid-19. There will be a private service for family only at 11:00 am. Interment will be private in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dora’s name can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St. Bridgeport, PA 19405. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved