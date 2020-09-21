Dora Mary Delmoro (Cinelli) passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bridgeport, PA. She was 90. Mrs. Delmoro was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, both in Bridgeport. She retired after working 22 1/2 years as a cafeteria worker for the Upper Merion High School. Dora loved bowling and dancing. Born in Bridgeport, PA on September 30, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Bronchello) Cinelli. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 65 years, Armando N. Delmoro; two daughters, Barbara Burkert and Doreen Gatlos; four grandchildren: Michael and Melissa Myers and Stephen and Danielle Gatlos; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her brother, Albert Cinelli (Diane); as well as many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Armand Cinelli; and her son-in-law, Stephen Gatlos. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. It is kindly asked that you please limit your visiting time with the family due to certain restrictions regarding Covid-19. There will be a private service for family only at 11:00 am. Interment will be private in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dora’s name can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St. Bridgeport, PA 19405. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com