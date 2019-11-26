|
|
Doris Ann Smith, age 90 of Lafayette Hill, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born in Conshohocken on December 17, 1928 daughter of the late George and Alice (O’Neill) Smith. Doris (Aunt) was raised in Conshohocken on Hector Street and West 11th Avenue. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Matthew High School. Doris moved to Lafayette Hill to help her sister, Rita, raise her 10 children. She was employed by Lee’s Carpets in Bridgeport at the age of 17 and worked there until her retirement at the age of 65 in the position of Human Resource Administrator. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew RC Church and later St. Philip Neri RC Church. Doris enjoyed skiing, golf, bowling, and traveling. Doris was a woman full of life, who loved to socialize and be among family and friends. Her nieces, nephews and extended family meant the world to her. She is survived by: many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Rita Marie Moore. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Saturday morning, November 30th, from 9:30-11:20am at St. Philip Neri RC Church in Lafayette Hill. A funeral mass will commence at 11:30am in the church. Internment will be private immediately following the mass in Calvary Cemetery. Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Regina Nursing Ctr., 550 E. Fornance St., Norristown, PA 19401.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 29, 2019