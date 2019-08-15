|
|
Doris Jean (McMurtrie) Fishburn passed away peacefully August 9, 2019, at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jean was a resident of Worcester Township for more than 59 years, and Arbour Square in Harleysville for the last 5 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Norristown. Born in Williamsport, PA on August 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Albert C. and Miriam E. (Heintel) McMurtrie. Jean did her nurse’s training at Harrisburg Hospital and received her BSN at Eastern College. Nursing afforded her a wonderful career doing something she always loved. The last 25 years of her career were as a school nurse with the Methacton School District. Jean is survived by her loving family including two sons, William Scott (Joanne) of Worcester, PA and David Alan (Shirley) of Redmond, WA: a daughter, Diana L. (Gary) Kernop of Harleysville and two granddaughters, Jenna Joy and Samantha Jordon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Louise Christian. Services were private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local Salvation Army site, UNITE FOR HER, or a charity of your choosing. Please check the Bacchi website www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019