Doris Hastings (nee Bateman) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Manor Care facilities in King of Prussia. She was born May 15, 1931 to the late Ronald and Ella (Beyer) Bateman of Norristown. Doris was a graduate of Norristown High School Class of 1949 and of the 1953 Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing. She worked in Montgomery Hospital Labor and Delivery for many years before joining with Dr. James G. Watson of Fornance Street in Norristown, and later, Cathcart Nursing Home in Devon, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles B., a son, Robert and daughter, Doris Benedetto of King of Prussia. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chappy and Karen (Gorski) of Blooming Grove, PA, and her daughters, Gayle Crymes, formerly of King of Prussia, and now of Kennett Square, PA, and Carolyn Stevens of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She is also survived by grandsons, Andrew Crymes (Alicia) of Lincoln University, PA, Thomas Crymes (Arielle) of Ardmore, PA, James Crymes of Philadelphia, and Edward Benedetto, Jr. of New York, a granddaughter, Brooke Crymes of Kennett Square, PA, and great-granddaughters, Wren Marie and Hadley Mae. Also surviving are her sons-in-law, Edward Benedetto, Sr. and Lesley Crymes. Aside from her family, Doris loved to do crafts, seek and find puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and singing. She enjoyed many years of travel and the beach before Alzheimer’s and dementia wreaked their havoc and curtailed her activities. Doris wished to be cremated and buried with her husband and son. Interment will be private at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens at a later time when the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store