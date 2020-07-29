1/1
Doris S. Menard
1945 - 2020
Doris S. Menard, a long-time resident of East Norriton, passed away at her home on Tuesday, the 28th of July at the age of 75. Born in 1945 in Monticello, Arkansas, Doris was raised in and married into an Army family, thus moving to a multitude of places around the world throughout her lifetime. She was primarily raised in El Paso, Texas, where she received her degree in elementary education from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1967. Doris taught second grade before her three children were born, at which time she became a homemaker and generously volunteered at her children’s schools and various extracurricular activities. While living in Fort Hood, Texas Doris was a Girl Scout troop leader and, upon moving to Pennsylvania, volunteered with the Norristown Area High School marching band and drama club. She lived her life as a faithful and devoted servant to God and was extremely active with her church, participating in countless fundraisers and charity events. Doris loved to crotchet, make crafts of all types, and was an avid reader. In her later years, she developed a knack for palm-weaving around Easter time for her church and the community as a whole. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ted; daughter, Lisa (John); sons, James and Mark; and three grandchildren, Cameron, Brynn, and John. Please visit a memorial website dedicated to Doris at: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/doris-s-menard/4526 You are invited to view a video tribute to Doris at: https://youtu.be/UDdwjt4HRxw In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Norriton Presbyterian Church, 608 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 am at Norriton Presbyterian Church (608 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, accommodations for virtual attendance will be made. Details to follow.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Norriton Presbyterian Church
