Theresia Dorothea Wolper Theresia Dorothea “Doris” (Fugger) Wolper, of East Norriton, PA, died on March 26, 2020 at home at Brightview East Norriton. She was 94 years old. Born in Latschach, Carinthia, Austria on February 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Gottfried and Ursula (Wieltschnig) Fugger. She emigrated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada by way of Ellis Island in September 1927 with her mother and two older brothers. Her entire family subsequently relocated to Norristown, PA in 1943. Doris attended Oakwood Collegiate High School in Toronto and completed her education at Norristown High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1944. During World War II, she worked at the Media Drug Store in Norristown and then was employed at BF Goodrich in Oaks. She became a full-time caregiver, nursing her mother through a terminal illness after which she became a surrogate mother for her siblings. Married in 1949 to John F. “Jack” Wolper, Sr., Doris and Jack raised a family of six. She was a fearless advocate for her children, instilled self-confidence and a tremendous respect for higher education in them. She worked for many years as an accounting clerk at Wonder Bread and acquired a real estate license at age 50. An active volunteer at St. Patrick parish, Doris was part of a Bible discussion club, parish council, Great Books moderator, lector, Eucharistic minister and more. She served on many committees and parents’ groups at Bishop Kenrick High School and Devon Preparatory School. She was a member of the Interfaith Coalition in Norristown, and volunteered with Jack at the St. John’s Soup Kitchen well into her 80s. Devoted to family, she remained a touchstone for her siblings and matriarch to her nieces and nephews who were scattered all over the US and Canada. She loved to cook, bake and feed anyone who visited. She enjoyed going to the Jersey Shore, entertaining her grandchildren and listening to classical music around the house. In addition to her devoted husband, she will be greatly missed by her children John F. Jr. (Wendy), Robert A. (Karen Ritter), Timothy M. (Lisa), Mary W. Treisbach (Alan), Kathleen A., Joseph J. (Lori) and grandchildren Jeffrey Treisbach (Marta Sykut), Christopher Wolper, Allison DiBussolo (Luke), Virginia Wolper and Kathryn Wolper along with many nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by siblings G. Fred Fugger, Joseph Fuger, John Murray, Charles Fugger, Ursula Hoey, Anna Ennis and several others who died in infancy including her twin Francis. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Brightview East Norriton, Holisticare Hospice and Senior Helpers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris’ memory to St. Patrick Church, 703 Green Street, Norristown, PA 19401 https://saintpatrick-norristown.net/ or the Patrician Society https://www.patriciansociety.org/. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick Church in Norristown.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2020