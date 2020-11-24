1/1
Dorothy A. Foley
1936 - 2020
Dorothy A. (King) Foley, 84, of Slatington, formerly of Pottstown, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Bernard J. “Duke” Foley, Jr. Born in Swedeland, PA, April 17, 1936, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Anna (Kreno) King. Dorothy, lovingly known as Mommom, was devoted to and cared deeply for her family. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. Dorothy enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams especially the Phillies and the Flyers, visiting Disney World, taking vacations to the New Jersey shore, a quick trip to Delaware Park Casino and all things Tom Jones. Dorothy had a warm smile and friendly word for everyone. She looked forward to holidays, family get togethers and cherised any time with those she loved. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors: Children, Donna L. Kulp of Slatington, Denita L. Leach (Carl) of Palmyra, Denise L. Thrailkill (Steven) of Coatesville, Bernard J. “Duke” Foley III (Colleen) of South Carolina, Dorothy L. Jarosik (Michael) with whom she resided, Dineen L. Filoramo (Robert) of Medford, NJ; siblings, Eugene King (Claire), Joseph King (Gerry), and Elaine McDonald; 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; predeceased by daughter, Dina L. Foley-Thatcher, grandson, Andrew, and great grandsons, Grayson and Rowan. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Beyond Breast Cancer c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196 or via LBBC.org in memory of Dorothy A. Foley.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
I only met Ms. Dorothy once when she visited Myrtle Beach and stayed with her son Duke and daughter-in-law Colleen. She was such a lovely lady and had a beautiful smile and awesome personality. I know she will be missed and my wish is that the memories she made with her family lives on for years. My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family.
Sandy Bull
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
Completely heartbroken. Lost one of the kindest people I have ever known. I was blessed to be able to call her mom. My husband had gained a second mother. Our kids Derek, Lauren, Caitlin (Keith) and Nicholas were so fortunate to have had mom mom in their lives into adulthood. And our granddaughter Emme got to be with mom mom on many occasions. We could alway count on mom (mom mom) for love and laughs. Forever in our hearts. Love you Mom
Denise Thrailkill
Daughter
November 24, 2020
Prayers and healing thoughts to all of your family. She was a wonderful woman!
Maureen Ferris
Family
November 24, 2020
Dear Dorothy and family,
So very sorry for your loss. May the memories of happier times together warm your hearts and bring you some comfort. I'm sure she'll be greatly missed.
Deb Kantner
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
I lost my wonderful, amazing mother on Sunday. There are truly no words that could ever describe her. Everyone that had the opportunity to meet and know her would say that. She was a mom and mom-mom to all. There isn't a heart out there like my mother's. Mom my tears just won't stop and my heart will never be whole again. I love you and miss you terribly.
Donna Kulp
Daughter
