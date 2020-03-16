|
|
Dorothy J. Hoffman (nee Pierson), age 87 passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Norristown, PA on December 5, 1932 to the late George and Elsie Pierson. Dorothy was lifetime member of Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church and the Rittenhouse Quester Group. She was a friend to everyone and anyone. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Robert E. Hoffman and loving mother of Robert E. Hoffman (Dawn) and Todd A. Hoffman (Paula), dear grandmother of Olivia and Ava. Also survived by her sister Nancy Becker. A memorial service has been postponed until a later date. Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory can be made Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church, 1921 W. Main Street, Norristown PA 19403. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000. Continuum of care by the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2020