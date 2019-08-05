Times Herald Obituaries
|
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Dorothy A. (nee Gill) Scavello passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the age of 87. Dorothy was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a customer service representative for TV Guide in Radnor, where she retired after 20 years. Born on June 17, 1932 in Drexel Hill, PA to the late Stephen and Alta (nee Byers) Gill. Dorothy was the wife of the late Frank “Buck” Scavello, who passed away in 1982. Surviving is her loving family including her sons, R. Michael Scavello (Linda) of King of Prussia, PA, Christopher S. Scavello (Mary) of Phoenixville, PA, and Angelo M. Scavello (Mary) of Cape Coral, FL; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with one on the way; her sister, Barbara A. Bellamy of Royersford, PA; nephew, Mark Bellamy (Sue); as well as many other family members. Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother, Stephen C. Gill, her son, Frank L. Scavello, and her brother-in-law, Donald Bellamy. Dorothy’s family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. 805 DeKalb St. Bridgeport, PA 19405 from 10 to 11 am, with her memorial service starting at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Montgomery County SPCA 19 E Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences to the family may be made at www.BacchiFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
