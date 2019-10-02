|
|
Douglas A. Boyer, of Hatboro, went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2019. Doug was born in Philadelphia. After graduating from Marple-Newtown High School, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent most of his enlistment playing basketball for the United State in England and other European countries. Following his honorable discharge, Doug returned home to Newtown Square and spent the next 35 years working for Fidelity Bank as a computer manager. He met his wife, Susan, and they were married in 1965. They moved to Brevard, NC in 1996 and returned to the Philadelphia area one year ago. Together they had 3 children, Mark of Hatfield, Amy Pezzano (Anthony) of Plymouth Township, and Eric of Hendersonville, NC. In addition to his wife and children, Doug leaves 3 grandchildren, Tommy, Deann, and Kate, as well as a brother, Donald (Mary Lou) of Reading. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road Hatboro. His interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be made to one of his favorite charities, The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (stjude.org/donate). To send online condolences, please visit the Funeral Home Web address below. Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019