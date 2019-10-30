|
Douglas Perkins, Sr. age 81, passed peacefully on October 28, 2019. Born on November 17, 1937 in Norristown to the late Hattie Perkins (nee Richardson) and Thomas D. Perkins, Sr. Doug was also preceded in death by his brother Thomas D. Perkins, Jr. (Ann) He so enjoyed the wonders of the mountains and deer hunting. He enjoyed working on his antique cars and riding his motor cycles. When he was not watching TV he was listening to country music. He was a proud Mason and attended his lodge faithfully in his younger years. With all that Doug loved to do in his life his family always came first. He was the founder of the Doug Perkins Garage which is still owned and operated by his son. Doug was the devoted husband of Florence C. Perkins (nee Smith) Beloved father of Florence C. Bullock (Jon), Douglas Perkins Jr. (Donna). Brother of Robert Perkins (D)-Virginia), Barbara Dunn (D)-Joseph, Nicholas Perkins, Sr. (Barbara) and Larry Perkins (Mary Beth) Grandfather of Christine, Erin, Katelyn, Lauren and great grandfather of Aisling. Relatives, friends and members of Norristown Lodge No. 620 F. & A.M. are invited to Doug’s Life Celebration on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10 am to 11:00am followed by his 11:00am funeral service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in Doug’s memory to the Will Eye Institute https://www.willseye.org/ or the https://www.heart.org/ To share your fondest memories of Doug, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019