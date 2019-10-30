Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Seward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Russell Seward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Russell Seward Obituary
Douglas Russell Seward, age 59, passed away suddenly surrounded by family on October 25, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. He was born in Ft. Monmouth, NJ on January 20, 1960. Devoted son of Patricia (Gaither) and Lt. Colonel John Seward. He was preceded in death by his father John and his brother Michael Seward. Doug is remembered by his family as a kind, gentle and thoughtful soul. Doug especially loved cooking for others. One of his greatest pleasures in life was making other people happy with his food. Doug also enjoyed blacksmithing, bladesmithing, and other metalworking. Doug loved nature, specifically the Pocono mountains. Doug loved and was loved deeply by animals, specifically his three cats. He was a member of the American Bladesmith Society and frequently attended an annual knife seminar and show in Ashokan. Doug is the devoted husband of Gretchen Seward (nee Dinkelmeyer), the loving father of Benjamin John and Morgan Patricia Seward, and a supportive and thoughtful brother of Debra Green (Theodore). Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Doug’s Life Celebration on Saturday November 2, 2019, from 10AM to Noon, immediately followed by a brief memorial service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, 200 West Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s memory can be made to the Main Line Animal Rescue To share your fondest memories of Doug, please visit www.lifecelebration.com , 610-277-7000
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -