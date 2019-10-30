|
Douglas Russell Seward, age 59, passed away suddenly surrounded by family on October 25, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. He was born in Ft. Monmouth, NJ on January 20, 1960. Devoted son of Patricia (Gaither) and Lt. Colonel John Seward. He was preceded in death by his father John and his brother Michael Seward. Doug is remembered by his family as a kind, gentle and thoughtful soul. Doug especially loved cooking for others. One of his greatest pleasures in life was making other people happy with his food. Doug also enjoyed blacksmithing, bladesmithing, and other metalworking. Doug loved nature, specifically the Pocono mountains. Doug loved and was loved deeply by animals, specifically his three cats. He was a member of the American Bladesmith Society and frequently attended an annual knife seminar and show in Ashokan. Doug is the devoted husband of Gretchen Seward (nee Dinkelmeyer), the loving father of Benjamin John and Morgan Patricia Seward, and a supportive and thoughtful brother of Debra Green (Theodore). Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Doug’s Life Celebration on Saturday November 2, 2019, from 10AM to Noon, immediately followed by a brief memorial service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, 200 West Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s memory can be made to the Main Line Animal Rescue To share your fondest memories of Doug, please visit www.lifecelebration.com , 610-277-7000
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019