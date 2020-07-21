E. Annette Moore, age 89, of Pottstown, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Lehighton, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Moore. Survivors include two daughters, Patti (& Charles) Scott of Pottstown and Carole (& Tom) Beltz of Lehighton, PA; five devoted grandchildren, Jared (& Missy) Detwiler of Phoenixville, Kyle Detwiler of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Thomas Beltz, Jr. of Beltzville, PA, Taylor Beltz of Tallahassee, FL and Jessica MacPhee of Pottstown, PA; as well great granddaughter, Harriett Detwiler and great grandson, Tilghman Detwiler. Along with her husband, Annette was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine (Frey) Bartholomew; daughter, Linda Detwiler; and two sisters, Doris Moore and Marion Ross. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com