Earlene R. (Love) Miller, age 81, Collegeville, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center-Montgomery, E. Norriton Twp. Mrs. Miller was born on January 13, 1939, in Norristown, to the late Earl C. and Margaret (Stoos) Love. Before retiring Mrs. Miller was a registered nurse and worked for Montgomery Hospital, Visiting Nurses Assn., Norristown State Hospital, and Eagleville Hospital. Mrs. Miller is survived by her sons, Louis J., III, husband of Kimberly (Drozd) Chiccarine, Lower Providence Twp., and Michael D. Chiccarine, with whom she resided; and her grandchildren, Louis, IV, Krista, and Victoria Chiccarine. A memorial service will be held at 8:00 PM, Thursday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe, with the Rev. Martha B. Kriebel, Retired U. C.C. Pastor, officiating. Friends may call from 6:30 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Collegeville Fire Co., 29 E. 5th Ave., Collegeville, PA 19426.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 29, 2020