Edgar Christian Strawhacker passed away at home on June 3rd 2019. Mr Strawhacker was 92, born on March 14, 1927 and was the son of the late Edgar and Florence Strawhacker of Blue Bell, PA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sarah Rickard Victory Strawhacker. He was a proud veteran of World War ll, having served in Italy during and after the war. He worked many years at Sunny Slope Dairy, and he retired from the Bachman Corporation. He is survived by his stepchildren Theresa Katz of New Port Richey FL, Patricia Victory of Denver CO, James Victory and his wife Mary of East Norriton, and Thomas Victory and his wife Josephine of Bergenfield NJ; his grandchildren Erin Gawlick and her husband Michael of Chicago IL, Joy Minnick and her husband JR of Blue Bell PA, and Satchell Victory of Dallas TX; and great grandchildren Mary and Victor Gawlick and Suzie and Sarah Minnick. Dutch, as he was known, loved traveling with his wife Sarah. They were both avid fishermen and loved being on or near the water. They were both devoted to their beloved pet Buffy, who he had recently lost. Dutch was a lifetime Phillies, Eagles and Flyers fan. Relatives and friends are invited to Dutch’s Life Celebration on Sunday June 23rd with visitation 9:00 to 10:20 AM followed by his memorial service at 10:30 AM, at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be at Boehm’s UCC Church Cemetery in Blue Bell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The or The Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Times Herald on June 18, 2019