|
|
Edmund W. Hoelker, Jr., age 96, of Audubon, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 31, 1923, the son of the late Edmund W. and Helen (Meiners) Hoelker. Ed was a resident of Shannondell at Valley Forge and formerly lived in Blue Bell, PA. He was a faithful Catholic and member of Saint Miriam Parish of Flourtown. Ed retired after a long career for General Electric. He trained as a B-24 pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II, waiting to be deployed when the war ended. He enjoyed flying and served as a Flight Instructor at Turner Field in Horsham. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to the late Virginia C. (Kathman) Hoelker. Survivors include six children, Jane Hoelker of Wenzhou, China, Mary (William) Bankes of Boalsburg, PA, Edmund (Sandie) Hoelker III of Lititz, PA, Paula (Bob) Hoelker-williams of San Jose, CA, Jo (Dennis) Ambrose of Blue Bell, PA and Meg (Brian) Johnston of Collegeville, PA; brother, Bill Hoelker; and six grandchildren, Nicholas & Samuel Hoelker, Lauren (Ben Kleiss) Johnston, Rachel Johnston, and Kenneth & Hannah Ambrose; and one great grandson, Lucien Kleiss. Along with his wife and parents, Ed was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Stella Bedinghaus, Jack Hoelker and Ruth Wernke. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Miriam Church, 654 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 AM at the Church. Interment will be private at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Angel Flight East, 1501 Narcissa Road, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 12, 2019