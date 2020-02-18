|
Edna (Ballantine) Tyson, 89, formerly of Cedars, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dock Terrace in Towamencin. She was the beloved wife of 56 years of the late John A. Tyson, Sr. who passed in 2006. Born February 18, 1930 in Philadelphia she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Glenn) Ballantine. She was a graduate of Germantown High School class of 1948. She was a long time member of Fairview Village Church of the Nazarene. The light of Jesus radiated in her heart and shown all around her. Family was everything to her and she adored everyone. She is survived by her four children: Cynthia Tyson Ogle and her husband, Jay, of Chalfont, John A. Tyson Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Lansdale, William C. Tyson and his wife, Linda, of Central Square, NY, and Lori Tyson McClure and her husband, Glenn, of Exeter. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Benjamin, John, Alyssa, Laura, Erin, Steven, Brian, Kristen, and Jennifer. In addition are six great-grandchildren: Connor, Grayson, Levi, Jaxson, Dylan and Zane. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Florence Ryan, Jack Ballantine, and Victor Ballantine. Interment is private for the family. The burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories alongside her late husband. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, at the Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Samaritan’s Purse International Relief. Donations directed to Edna B. Tyson Memorial link at www.samaritanspurse.org or by mailing in her memory to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020