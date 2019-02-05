|
Edward Ray Coughey of West Norriton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3rd while watching the Super Bowl. He was 84 years old. Born September 3, 1934 on Labor Day, the son of Ray and Mary (Latshaw) Coughey, he was the beloved husband of Ella May (Chierici) with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Ed graduated Norristown Area High School in 1952 and attended Ursinus College. He was the owner of Valley Forge Springs and served as the Treasurer and Tax Collector of West Norriton Township. He also participated in several service groups including Masons (Charity Lodge 190), West Norriton AMBUCS (Charter President), and the Shriners Society. He was a member of the West Norriton Planning Commission and also was named West Norriton Senior Citizen of the Year. Ed was a dedicated Philadelphia sports fan, particularly of the Phillies and Super Bowl 52 Champion Eagles. He enjoyed wearing festive ties and polo shirts proudly representing his favorite sports teams, holidays and grandchildren’s schools. He attended services at the Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, and could always be found in the back left corner of the balcony. He had an uncanny connection to dogs, but especially Harvey and Duke. Ed loved going out for vanilla ice cream, golfing, playing the slots at the casino, and watching game shows on television. No matter where he went in his travels, he always ran into someone he knew, as his personality made him a quick friend of all whom he met. In addition to his wife Ella May, he is survived by his sister Ruth Dunfee, children Margie (Michael) Nestor, Frank (Lucette) Coughey, and Kim (Michael) Vohs, grandchildren Jacquelyn (William) Kain, Jennifer Nestor, Joshua Coughey, and Alicia Coughey, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Robert “Robbie” Arthur. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Ed’s Life Celebration on Friday February 8, from 9:30 to 10:50 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Masonic Service will begin at 11 AM followed by his Funeral Service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Gulph Christian Cemetery in Conshohocken. To share your fondest memories of Ed, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2019