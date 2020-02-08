Times Herald Obituaries
Edward F. Urick, 86, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Perkiomenville, PA & Skippack, PA, passed away Feb. 5. Husband of Geraldine (Pettit) Urick; father of Karen Prince, Suzan Urick, and Gwyn Lauder; grandfather of 6, great grandfather of 1. Friends are invited to his funeral mass at 10am on Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA, where family will receive friends 8:45-9:45am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
