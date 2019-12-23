|
|
Edward Joseph Paul, Sr., of Norristown, PA, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on December 19, 2019 at the age of 99. Born in Bridgeport, PA to the late Domenic and Antonietta (Clemente) Paul, he was the beloved husband of Carmella (Toby) Paul for 72 years. Mr. Paul graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1939, where he played quarterback for the football team. In 1940, he proudly began his service in World War II with the US Army Signal Corps 1st Aircraft Warning Company, Philippines Department at Fort William McKinley & Nielson Airfield. Months of battle in the Philippines preceded an order to surrender by US forces in May 1942. Mr. Paul, along with attached American forces, were imprisoned by the Japanese. As a POW, Mr. Paul endured three and a half years of imprisonment, beginning with the Bataan Death March. After surviving 30 days on the Tottori Maru Hell Ship, he was forced to work at the following camps: Cabanatuan Camp #3, Hoten POW Camp in Manchuria, and Mukden POW Camp. Russian and other Allied Soldiers liberated Mr. Paul and many other POWs from Mukden in August 1945. Mr. Paul was the recipient of the following military recognitions: the Ex-Prisoner of War Medal, The Bronze Star, Presidential Unit Citation with Two Oak Clusters, Asiatic & Pacific Campaign recognition with Two Stars, American Defense Ribbon, Philippine President Unit Citation, Philippine Defense with Three Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Overseas Ribbon, Soldier Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a building mechanic for Philadelphia Electric Co. (PECO) for over 30 years until his retirement. Prior to his time at PECO, he worked as a supervisor at Lees & Sons Wool, Yarn, and Carpet Mill in Bridgeport. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Mr. Paul was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather who valued hard work and life-long learning. He enjoyed listening to KYW 1060 AM radio, and reading the entire Times Herald and Philadelphia Inquirer newspapers daily. Mr. Paul enjoyed all-you-can eat buffets, cooking, making Italian fried dough, and being a tireless “Mr. Fix-It.” His favorite saying was, “just do it!” He was a member of the The () Norristown Chapter #25, Friends of the Forgotten, Coates Wafer Post #840 of Bridgeport, American Defenders of the Bataan and Corregidor, American Ex-Prisoners of War, and Brandywine Ex-Prisoners of War. In addition to his wife, Mr. Paul is survived by his son, Edward Paul, Jr., of Norristown; daughter, Marlene Schettone, of Norristown; five grandchildren: Jennifer, Edward III, William III, Zachary, and Nicholas; and three great grandchildren, Collin, Elliana, and Charlotte. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings: James Paul, Peter Paul, Angelo Paul, Joseph Paul, Carmella (Paul) Fiano, and Elsie (Paul) Churgai. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, December 28th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St, Norristown, PA 19401. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment with military honors will be at St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Paul’s name are requested to Chapter 25, PO Box 635, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019